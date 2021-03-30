What's Moving The Market Tuesday?
Top News
- U.S. Consumer Confidence rose from 91.3 in February to 109.7 in March.
- U.S. treasury yields rose: the 10-year marked a new 14-month high, putting pressure on equities.
- The fallout from the Archegos Capital Management margin calls continued, driving increased volatility in various stocks previously reported to be within the hedge fund's book.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures down 0.57% to near 3,936.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.43% to near 6,765.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.16% to near 29,432.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.75%.
Commodities
- Crude oil down 1.45% to near $60.67/barrel.
- Gold down 1.54% to near $1,685/oz.
- Silver down 2.43% to near $24.07/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin up 1.32% over the last 24 hours to near $58,674.
