 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Moving The Market Tuesday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 10:42am   Comments
Share:
What's Moving The Market Tuesday?

Top News

  • U.S. Consumer Confidence rose from 91.3 in February to 109.7 in March.
  • U.S. treasury yields rose: the 10-year marked a new 14-month high, putting pressure on equities.
  • The fallout from the Archegos Capital Management margin calls continued, driving increased volatility in various stocks previously reported to be within the hedge fund's book.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures down 0.57% to near 3,936.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.43% to near 6,765.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.16% to near 29,432.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.75%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil down 1.45% to near $60.67/barrel.
  • Gold down 1.54% to near $1,685/oz.
  • Silver down 2.43% to near $24.07/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin up 1.32% over the last 24 hours to near $58,674.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + DJIA)

The Nasdaq Was Flat Today. Here's Why.
What's Moving The Market Monday?
This Day In Market History: Dow Hits 10,000 For The First Time
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Workers Making Some Progress In Refloating Giant Container Ship Blocking Suez Canal
Survey: Even In A Ripping Bull Market, New Stock Traders Are Struggling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com