What's Moving The Market Monday?
Top News
- Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) said as a result of the Archegos Capital Management default, the bank may see significant losses material to their first-quarter results. Bank stocks traded lower in early trade Monday.
- The stranded ship stuck in the Suez Canal has been re-floated, allowing vessels to resume travel through the waterway later this week.
- Visa (NYSE: V) said the company will allow the use of USD Coin, a stablecoin, to settle transactions on their payment network.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures down 0.37% to near 3,950.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 0.07% to near 6,736.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.71% to near 29,384.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.69%.
Commodities
- Crude oil up 0.34% to near $61.18/barrel.
- Gold down 1.19% to near $1,711/oz.
- Silver down 1.62% to near $24.64/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin up 2.39% over the last 24 hours to near $57,804.
