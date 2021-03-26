What's Moving The Market Friday?
Top News
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker stayed committed to letting inflation run above 2%. Harker said wage pressures are only taking place in a few sectors of the economy.
- WeWork announced a SPAC deal worth $9 billion to take the company public.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) temporarily suspended production due to the semiconductor chip shortage, which has affected other automakers around the world.
- Canada health officials said the number and proportion of COVID-19 variant cases are increasing rapidly in several parts of the country. Officals also said stronger public health measures will be required to counter more transmissible virus cases, according to their longer-range forecast.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures up 0.48% to near 3,919.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 0.79% to near 6,727.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1.56% to near 29,176.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.66%.
Commodities
- Crude oil up 4.17% to near $61/barrel.
- Gold up 0.17% to near $1,728/oz.
- Silver up 0.03% to near $25.05/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin up 2.52% over the last 24 hours to near $53,224.
