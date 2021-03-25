 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Now Operates A Drive-Thru: What's Next?
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
7-Eleven Now Operates A Drive-Thru: What's Next?

Iconic convenience store 7-Eleven opened its first-ever drive-thru for its Laredo Taco Company concept, the company said in a Tuesday press release.

What Happened: 7-Eleven's Laredo Taco Company restaurant concept opened two years ago in Dallas, Texas, inside a convenience store it calls the "Evolution Store." The chain is hoping to market itself as more than just a convenience store and now operates six of its Evolution Stores across the U.S.

Laredo Taco offers authentic tacos on handmade flour tortillas made from scratch inside restaurants. Menu items include beef barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos. The restaurant also serves alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine and margaritas.

On Tuesday, the Laredo Taco opened a drive-thru located at Park Lane and Abrams Road in Dallas.

Related Link: Want To Text Your Food Order? Yum! Brands Acquires Tictuk For Solution

Why It's Important: 7-Eleven's Evolution Store concept is home to a testing ground where the company experiments with new concepts. Some locations offer premium specialty coffee products and in-store baked snacks. Another feature is the Wine Cellar and Beer Cave.

What's Next: 7-Eleven already has plans to open new concept stores across the U.S. that includes a restaurant or a unique product mix based on customer feedback and local shopping habits.

(Photo: 7‑Eleven unveils its first-ever Laredo Taco Company drive-thru restaurant, located at Park Lane and Abrams Road, in Dallas. Photo courtesy 7-Eleven)

