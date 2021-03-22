 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Philippe Courtot Resigns As Qualys Executive Chief For Health Reasons, Sumedh Thakar Continues As Interim CEO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Share:
  • Cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solution provider Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYSannounced the resignation of Chairman and CEO Philippe Courtot for health reasons after serving in the position for two decades.
  • Courtot took a leave of absence due to health issues unrelated to COVID-19 on February 7. Qualys' President and Chief Product Officer, Sumedh Thakar, was named interim CEO and principal executive officer and appointed to the Board.
  • Thakar would continue in the above positions.
  • Courtot would remain a director until his current term expiry at the Qualys' 2021 annual meeting and would not seek re-election. Thakar would continue as a Class III director until Qualys' 2021 annual meeting.
  • Price action: QLYS shares traded higher by 3.96% at $104.76 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QLYS)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 11, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Qualys: Q4 Earnings Insights
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19News Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com