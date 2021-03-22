Philippe Courtot Resigns As Qualys Executive Chief For Health Reasons, Sumedh Thakar Continues As Interim CEO
- Cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solution provider Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) announced the resignation of Chairman and CEO Philippe Courtot for health reasons after serving in the position for two decades.
- Courtot took a leave of absence due to health issues unrelated to COVID-19 on February 7. Qualys' President and Chief Product Officer, Sumedh Thakar, was named interim CEO and principal executive officer and appointed to the Board.
- Thakar would continue in the above positions.
- Courtot would remain a director until his current term expiry at the Qualys' 2021 annual meeting and would not seek re-election. Thakar would continue as a Class III director until Qualys' 2021 annual meeting.
- Price action: QLYS shares traded higher by 3.96% at $104.76 on the last check Monday.
