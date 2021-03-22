What's Happening With HOFV Stock Today?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares are trading higher Monday morning on continued momentum as the stock is being circulated as a potential non-fungible token play.

Benzinga reached out to the company to ask if they had any exposure to NFTs. While the company spokesperson did not answer directly, they said "We are aware of NFTs and working to understand them better."

As a resort, entertainment and media company dedicated to professional football, the company has been referred to as "the Disneyland for football" — a good reference given CEO Michael Crawford's 25 years of experience at Walt Disney Co and four years at Four Seasons.

The National Football League is the most-watched and most profitable professional sports league, Crawford said recently as a guest on Benzinga's "Power Hour" show. Read More