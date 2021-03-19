 Skip to main content

Peloton CEO Discloses Death Of Child In Accident Involving Tread+

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Contributor  
March 19, 2021 12:42am   Comments
Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc’s (NASDAQ: PTON) CEO John Foley said on Thursday a tragic accident involving Tread+, a bike made by the company, resulted in the death of a child.

What Happened: Peloton co-founder Foley in a note revealed an accident involving exercise equipment and a child resulting in death, adding the company is aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, without disclosing further details. 

Peloton sales have boomed as demand for at-home fitness equipment shot up due to gym closures during the pandemic. The exercise equipment maker warned children should stay away from the firm's machines.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the incident was reported last month and Peloton only learned of this incident from the commission’s database.

In an earlier response to the CPSC, Peloton said Tread+ is designed for use by people over the age of 16, weighing over 105 pounds and warned that children and pets should be kept away from exercise equipment at all times.

Peloton earlier on Thursday announced it was launching a new apparel line in partnership with Adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY).

Price Action: Shares of Peloton closed 5% lower at $102.74 on Thursday and traded mostly unchanged in the after-hours.

Photo: Courtesy of Peloton

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

