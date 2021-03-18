Survey: 42% Of Americans Think YouTube Shorts Will Be Threat To TikTok And Instagram Reels

YouTube Shorts, a short-form video platform, is officially launching in beta in the U.S. today and has already gained in popularity against its rivals, Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram Reels and the privately-owned TikTok, according to a new survey published by Piplsay, a global consumer research platform.

A Rapid Rise: YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), first rolled out YouTube Shorts for beta testing in September. Users in other countries were able to the view the Shorts on the YouTube site, but were not able to create them.

Nonetheless, this view-only approach caught the eye and approval of many Americans.

In a survey of more than 20,000 adults conducted last month, Piplsay found 42% of respondents said the new platform will be a threat to the established competition and 43% stated YouTube Shorts is or will be better than TikTok and Instagram Reels in terms of features, convenience and reach.

Although 26% of Americans said they have not previewed YouTube Shorts yet and 16% said they were not interested, 31% of respondents said they were active on YouTube Shorts, TikTok and Instagram Reels.

In a breakdown by age demographics, 40% of Millennial respondents said they tried YouTube Shorts, compared to 31% of Gen Zers and 29% of Gen Xers. Nearly two-thirds of Millennials believed YouTube Shorts posed a threat to both TikTok and Instagram Reels, while only 36% of Gen Zers shared that opinion.

And on a gender measurement, 62% of men admitted they were active on all three video-sharing platforms, versus 38% of women.

Pump Up The Volume: In announcing the formal debut of YouTube Shorts, the company promised a "playground of creativity" that can be built with "foundational creation tools, like a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the ability to record with music, control speed settings, and more."

YouTube is also promising the YouTube Shorts users a considerable music library for the creation of mini-videos.

"As we launch our beta in the U.S., we'll have millions of songs (and growing), music catalogs from over 250 labels and publishers," stated YouTube in a blog, "including Universal Music Group's labels and publishing companies, Sony Music Entertainment and Publishing, Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music, Believe, Merlin, 300 Entertainment, Kobalt, Beggars, CD Baby, Empire, Peer, Reservoir, OneRPM and more.

"As we expand Shorts, the library and number of partners will continue to grow."

