 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Survey: 42% Of Americans Think YouTube Shorts Will Be Threat To TikTok And Instagram Reels
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2021 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
Survey: 42% Of Americans Think YouTube Shorts Will Be Threat To TikTok And Instagram Reels

YouTube Shorts, a short-form video platform, is officially launching in beta in the U.S. today and has already gained in popularity against its rivals, Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram Reels and the privately-owned TikTok, according to a new survey published by Piplsay, a global consumer research platform.

A Rapid Rise: YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), first rolled out YouTube Shorts for beta testing in September. Users in other countries were able to the view the Shorts on the YouTube site, but were not able to create them.

Nonetheless, this view-only approach caught the eye and approval of many Americans.

In a survey of more than 20,000 adults conducted last month, Piplsay found 42% of respondents said the new platform will be a threat to the established competition and 43% stated YouTube Shorts is or will be better than TikTok and Instagram Reels in terms of features, convenience and reach.

Although 26% of Americans said they have not previewed YouTube Shorts yet and 16% said they were not interested, 31% of respondents said they were active on YouTube Shorts, TikTok and Instagram Reels.

In a breakdown by age demographics, 40% of Millennial respondents said they tried YouTube Shorts, compared to 31% of Gen Zers and 29% of Gen Xers. Nearly two-thirds of Millennials believed YouTube Shorts posed a threat to both TikTok and Instagram Reels, while only 36% of Gen Zers shared that opinion.

And on a gender measurement, 62% of men admitted they were active on all three video-sharing platforms, versus 38% of women.

Pump Up The Volume: In announcing the formal debut of YouTube Shorts, the company promised a "playground of creativity" that can be built with "foundational creation tools, like a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the ability to record with music, control speed settings, and more."

YouTube is also promising the YouTube Shorts users a considerable music library for the creation of mini-videos.

"As we launch our beta in the U.S., we'll have millions of songs (and growing), music catalogs from over 250 labels and publishers," stated YouTube in a blog, "including Universal Music Group's labels and publishing companies, Sony Music Entertainment and Publishing, Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music, Believe, Merlin, 300 Entertainment, Kobalt, Beggars, CD Baby, Empire, Peer, Reservoir, OneRPM and more.

"As we expand Shorts, the library and number of partners will continue to grow."

(Image via YouTube)

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

SecurityScorecard Close To Unicorn Status Based On $180M Latest Financing Round
Nokia Announces Partnership With AT&T For 5G Technology
Google's Chrome Browser Cookie Blocking Triggers Antitrust Probe: Reuters
Google To Invest $7B In US Office, Data Center Expansion
Tencent, Sony Ramp Up Cloud-Gaming Initiative Investment Via Japanese Venture Ubitus: Bloomberg
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat; All Eyes On Fed Decision
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Instagram Instagram Reels Pipslay short-form videos Survey TikTok YouTubeNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com