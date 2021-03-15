Facebook Starts Labeling COVID-19 Vaccine Posts Upon Severe Backlash

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has started incorporating labels to posts concerning the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine shots, followed by labeling every post about the vaccines amidst severe backlash over vaccine misinformation from lawmakers and researchers, according to the company's blog post.

The company disclosed launching a U.S. tool for information regarding vaccines, including a COVID-19 information area to its photo-sharing site Instagram.

False claims and conspiracies regarding the vaccines had multiplied on social media platforms during the pandemic, Reuters reports.

Facebook and Instagram recently tightened their policies, including assurances from Chief Product Officer Chris Cox after a severe detached approach.

The company also removed an additional 2 million pieces of content from Facebook and Instagram, including reducing the content reach from users who recurrently shared content marked incorrect by fact-checkers.

Price action: FB shares are down 0.32% at $267.55 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.