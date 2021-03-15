Facebook Starts Labeling COVID-19 Vaccine Posts Upon Severe Backlash
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has started incorporating labels to posts concerning the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine shots, followed by labeling every post about the vaccines amidst severe backlash over vaccine misinformation from lawmakers and researchers, according to the company's blog post.
- The company disclosed launching a U.S. tool for information regarding vaccines, including a COVID-19 information area to its photo-sharing site Instagram.
- False claims and conspiracies regarding the vaccines had multiplied on social media platforms during the pandemic, Reuters reports.
- Facebook and Instagram recently tightened their policies, including assurances from Chief Product Officer Chris Cox after a severe detached approach.
- The company also removed an additional 2 million pieces of content from Facebook and Instagram, including reducing the content reach from users who recurrently shared content marked incorrect by fact-checkers.
- Price action: FB shares are down 0.32% at $267.55 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
