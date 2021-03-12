 Skip to main content

Why Is AmpliTech Stock Surging Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
  • Manufacturer of custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPGsecured over $500,000 of orders from a major Fortune 100 defense contractor and a major satellite cable TV broadcaster.
  • AMPG subsidiary Specialty Microwave, a satellite communications (SATCOM) products company, secured a $190,000 order from a leading broadcaster to use its unique equipment to process satellite ground station signals behind the antennas. On the same day, AMPG received a $366,000 order for its state-of-the-art low noise amplifiers from a major defense contractor supporting the METIS Program.
  • CEO Fawad Maqbool ascribed the order flow to the pandemic induced pent-up demand.
  • Price action: AMPG stock was up 7.65% at $11.68 on the last check Friday.

