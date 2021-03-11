 Skip to main content

IQSTEL Seeks Uplisting To NASDAQ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 11:18am   Comments
  • Telecom, technology, fintech, and blockchain solutions provider IQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQSThas been meeting investment banking firm partners over a potential NASDAQ uplisting.
  • The company is on track to realize over $60 million in revenue in 2021 with a debt-free balance sheet.
  • IQSTEL has a Telecommunications foundation with the recent expansion of its capabilities to include technology, fintech, and blockchain offerings. IQSTEL's budding Technology, Fintech and Blockchain divisions are in the process of generating revenue with industry-leading, proprietary solutions. It has also established itself within the growing EV industry.
  • IQSTEL plans to involve an investment banking firm by the end of April.
  • Price action: IQST stock was down 4.84% at $1.18 on the last check Thursday.

