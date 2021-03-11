UGG Debuts Plant Power Collection Of Carbon-Neutral Footwear

UGG, a division of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK), has introduced the Plant Power Collection, a footwear line crafted from carbon-neutral, plant-based materials.

What Happened: The new line debuts with three items: The Fluff Sugar Platform and Fluff Sugar Sandal with foam outsoles derived from renewable sugarcane and fluffy coverings made from plant-based lyocell fibers consisting of wood pulp sourced from responsibly harvested trees, and the dual-gender Neumel Natural with handcrafted, small-batch soles made from the Hevea rubber tree and an upper covering blended with 55% cotton and 45% hemp.

UGG President Andrea O'Donnell defined the new line as a blending of classic footwear styles with modern manufacturing methods designed to encourage sustainability.

"Our design team took inspiration from our iconic styles and created new silhouettes made from carbon-neutral, plant-based materials," she said. "The resulting Plant Power Collection tells a story about what is possible, and it is an exciting step in on our journey towards a more sustainable future."

What Happens Next: According to data published by Grand View Research, the global sustainable footwear market size is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027, due to growing awareness — particularly among younger consumers — of products that are created in a sustainable manner.

In announcing the new line, UGG said the Plant Power Collection "is just the beginning" of a renewed effort to create footwear in an ecologically friendly manner, with targets for "recycled, repurposed, regenerated (plant-based), renewable (bio-based), and certified fibers by 35% by 2027."

Parent company Deckers has also made sustainability a key factor of its operations. the company said.

"These are critical times when we must all play our part in delivering upon the United Nations Global Compact Sustainable Development Goals and the vision outlined in Paris Agreement to create a future that is sustainable and resilient," said Deckers President and CEO Dave Powers in the company's "Creating Change FY20 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report."

"We believe in transformative change — change that is only possible with a focused and transparent approach. We recognize that sustainability is a journey and we are committed to doing our part to create change for our employees, our communities, and our planet."

(The new dual-gender Neumel Natural. Photo courtesy UGG.)