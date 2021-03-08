 Skip to main content

Synchronoss Technologies Promotes Jeff Miller To Executive Chief
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
  • Cloud, messaging, and digital solutions innovator Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCRannounced the board confirmation regarding Jeff Miller as its CEO and President.
  • Miller had been serving as interim President and CEO since September 2020 and joined Synchronoss in 2018 as Chief Commercial Officer.
  • Before Synchronoss, Miller was President of the Technology Group for IDEAL Industries, a firm focused on designing and delivering solutions for smart commercial buildings and spaces.
  • Price action: SNCR shares are up 3.57% at $4.06 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: News Management Tech Media

