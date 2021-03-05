Tesla Contacting Model S, X Owners For eMMC Replacement After Issuing Recall

In January, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requested that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) issue a recall on a failing computer part, the eMMC, related to the Model S and X infotainment system. Before this, Tesla was replacing these units as a paid repair.

Tesla agreed to the recall in February of this year.

According to Teslarati, Tesla has now begun proactively contacting customers to get their units replaced under recall. Customers that have already paid to have the unit replaced, may be reimbursed according to Tesla.

“If you previously paid out-of-pocket for the specific part and condition covered by the recall, and the repair was within the 8GB eMMC Recall period, you may be eligible for reimbursement,” Tesla said.

The recall is only related to 2016-2018 Tesla Model S and X vehicles with a center display equipped with an NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor. Model 3 and Y use different components and are not effected by this recall.

Failure of the MCU results in loss of the rearview and backup camera and loss of windshield defrosting, while also having an adverse impact on the Autopilot advanced driver assistance system as well as turn signal functionality, NHTSA said.