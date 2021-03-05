 Skip to main content

Microsoft's Emergency Security Patch After Cyber Attack Attracts White House Monitoring: Reuters

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 6:19am   Comments
  • The White House is strictly monitoring the emergency patch released by Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFTto counter the recent email software server hack by Chinese hackers, Reuters reports.
  • The U.S. government was tracking Microsoft’s emergency patch for previously unidentified susceptibilities in Exchange Server software, and reports of possible compromises of U.S. think tanks and defense industrial base entities, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a tweet.
  • Microsoft products were already under inspection since the SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) hack. The SolarWinds hackers also breached Microsoft source code, including Exchange, email, and calendaring products.
  • Price action: MSFT stock was down 0.54% at $225.5 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday.

