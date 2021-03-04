 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading on Increased Volume After Winning Sales Contract: Technicals To Watch

Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading on Increased Volume After Winning Sales Contract: Technicals To Watch

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ: RETO) shares were trading on higher volume in Thursday's session after the company said that its Ruitu Mingsheng Environmental Protection Building Materials Co. won a RMB10.71 million ($1.6 million) sales contract.

The following are speculative technical levels to check out for the stock, which was trading 26.25% higher to $2.12 at last check. 

ReTo Technical Levels To Watch: The 5-minute chart below shows that the stock seemed to have trouble crossing over the $2 mark before it finally did Thursday morning.

The price may bounce off this level, as technical traders might wager that this is a support level. The price level of $1.70 is a place where the price seemed to bounce on  multiple occasions in the past.

A technical trader might view this level as a support. Bullish technical traders would like to see a bounce off the support levels, and bearish technical traders would like to see the price break below the speculative levels.

The short-term chart shows the price has not been able to cross and hold above the price of $2.35. One could speculate this could be a resistance level in the stock.

Bullish technical traders would like to see a break of this resistance with a consolidation period above before the next move upwards may happen.

reto5min3-4-21.png

The daily chart below shows that the price struggled to break the $1.70 level as well as the $2 price level for an extended period of time.

These levels were both broken and the price has retested the old $1.70 level as a possible support now and looked to hold above. The price would need to do the same at the $2 level for it to be considered a support level as well. A bearish technical trader would like to first see the possible $2 support broken. 

One may speculate that $3 could be a possible resistance level, as the price has never been able to close above this level. A close above this price level with some consolidation above in the future is ideal for a bullish technical trader.

ReTo is trading with a market cap of about $23 million and has a public float of 10.8 million shares.

retodaily3-4-21.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RETO)

34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap Analysis Technicals Contracts Global Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com