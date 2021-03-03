 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Ways Fedex Is Aiming For Carbon-Neutral Operations By 2040
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
Share:
4 Ways Fedex Is Aiming For Carbon-Neutral Operations By 2040

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) has announced the goal of achieving global carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

What Happened: The Memphis-headquartered company, which operates the world’s largest cargo airline, will attain this by allocating more than $2 billion into four areas:

• A company-wide shift of its parcel pickup and delivery fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles.
• A new support of sustainable energy through investments in alternative fuels and a renewed focus on carbon-neutral shipping.
• The expansion of its successful FedEx Fuel Sense initiatives to reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions in its aircraft.
• Fund a new Center for Natural Carbon Capture at Yale University to support applied research into natural carbon sequestration solutions.

What Happens Next: FedEx added that the new center at Yale will publish its findings to encourage government agencies and industries to initiate their own natural carbon capture strategies.

“The long-term health of our industry is directly linked to the health of the planet, but this effort is about more than the bottom line — it’s the right thing to do,” said Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer at FedEx.

(Photo: FedEx)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

Why It's A Great Time To Be A Value Investor
Palihapitiya Part Of $2.7B SPAC Deal To Purchase Berkshire Grey
March Outlook: Economic Optimism Surrounds New Stimulus, But Yield Surge Hits Tech
Jeff Bezos Might Be Targeting NFL's Washington Football Team: Report
'Fast Money' Picks For February 22: Cheniere Energy, FedEx And More
Walmart Girds For Future While Wall Street Sells Off Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: alternative fuels carbon-neutral electric vehicles EVs sustainabilityNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com