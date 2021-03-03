4 Ways Fedex Is Aiming For Carbon-Neutral Operations By 2040

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) has announced the goal of achieving global carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

What Happened: The Memphis-headquartered company, which operates the world’s largest cargo airline, will attain this by allocating more than $2 billion into four areas:

• A company-wide shift of its parcel pickup and delivery fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles.

• A new support of sustainable energy through investments in alternative fuels and a renewed focus on carbon-neutral shipping.

• The expansion of its successful FedEx Fuel Sense initiatives to reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions in its aircraft.

• Fund a new Center for Natural Carbon Capture at Yale University to support applied research into natural carbon sequestration solutions.

What Happens Next: FedEx added that the new center at Yale will publish its findings to encourage government agencies and industries to initiate their own natural carbon capture strategies.

“The long-term health of our industry is directly linked to the health of the planet, but this effort is about more than the bottom line — it’s the right thing to do,” said Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer at FedEx.

(Photo: FedEx)