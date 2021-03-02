 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vuzix Invests In Ox Fulfillment Solutions For Supply Chain Optimization
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Share:
  • Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and product supplier Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZIdisclosed its involvement in a private seed investment round announced by supply chain and order fulfillment software provider Ox Fulfillment Solutions (formerly Oculogx).  
  • The investment round led by MaC Venture Capital and Cortado Ventures included a minority investment from Vuzix.
  • Ox plans to utilize the funding towards investment in partnerships and support operational expansion to assist supply chain optimization using machine learning in large retail firms.
  • Ox’s team and innovative hands-free smart glasses-based augmented reality order management system will help retailers in faster order pick up and ensure higher accuracy than incumbent technology, as per Vuzix CEO Paul Travers.
  • Price action: VUZI shares are down 2.58% at $22.98 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VUZI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Why Vuzix's Stock is Up During Today's Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Vuzix
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com