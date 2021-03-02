 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cohu Seeks To Raise Capital Via 4.5M Secondary Share Sale To Repay Debt
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 6:43am   Comments
Share:

Semiconductor equipment and services provider Cohu Inc (NASDAQ: COHUhas proposed to sell 4.5 million shares in a secondary offering. The underwriters have 30 days to purchase additional shares up to 675,000.

  • Based on the last closing price of $45.99, COHU can raise gross proceeds of roughly $238 million if underwriters exercise the option to purchase additional shares.
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized to repay outstanding principal on its term loan facility and general corporate purposes.
  • Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Stifel are the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. B. Riley Securities, Craig-Hallum Capital Group, and D.A. Davidson are the co-managers for the offering.
  • COHU shares have gained 173% in the last six months.
  • Price action: COHU shares closed 5.85% higher at $45.99 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COHU)

Cohu: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
Cohu's Earnings Outlook
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Offerings Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com