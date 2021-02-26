 Skip to main content

Why Did Lixte Biotechnology Gap Up 100% Today?

Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares rose more than 100% percent in Friday’s premarket session. Lixte holdings is a drug discovery company focused on creating drugs that will help patients with cancer. Lixte’s main product in the pipeline is, per the company’s website, “a developed unique, proprietary, first in-class protein phosphatase inhibitor, LB-100.” There has been no news released by the company today to explain the rapid increase in price. Friday’s premarket session saw lows of $3.73 and highs of $8.50.

Technical Levels

Stocks gapping up as much as 100% can be tough for a technical trader to find speculative levels of support and resistance.

Premarket highs and lows are typically a good place to start for the technical trader looking for short term speculative support and resistance. Lixte had premarket highs of $8.50, and lows of $3.73 as shown in the one minute chart below. Lixte also saw a nice bounce off of the $4.50 level during premarket which could be another speculative support for the bullish technical trader. The stock has a small float of only 4.5 million shares.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Rumors Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

