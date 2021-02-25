Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Affirm To Launch First Debit Card With 'Buy Now, Pay Later'
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
Share:
  • Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRMannounced plans for the Affirm Card, which marks the debut of a U.S. debit card with direct pay-over-time functionality.
  • The Affirm Card will enable upfront payment from a bank account or post-pay option using a unique post-purchase feature. Consumers will be able to convert any eligible transaction into pay-over-time promptly. It also does not involve late fees or hidden charges.
  • "We know consumers are looking for financial control and flexibility. In the last year, we've seen two key trends: huge growth of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) transactions and consumer preference shift to debit cards over credit cards. The Affirm Card combines the two, allowing Affirm to meet consumers where they are and empowering them to pay on their own terms," said Affirm CEO Max Levchin.
  • More than a third of U.S. consumers have used a BNPL service. Moreover, debit cards accounted for 30% of all U.S. payments.
  • Affirm plans to launch the Affirm Card later this year.
  • Price action: AFRM shares were down 8.76% at $93.51 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFRM)

Swedish Bank Klarna Might Go Public By Direct Listing Like Spotify: Reuters
How SPACs Are Like Venture Capital For Public Markets: Loup
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zoom, AbbVie And More
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
Affirm's Stock: Why Morgan Stanley Recommends, Goldman Sachs Is Waiting It Out
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Buy Now Pay LaterNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com