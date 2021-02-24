Lattice Semiconductor Announces $60M Share Buyback Program
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) board has authorized a stock buyback program of $60 million over the next year.
- "This share repurchase program reflects the continuing financial strength of our business and reinforces our commitment to enhancing shareholder value," said Lattice Semiconductor Corp CFO Sherri Luther.
- Lattice generated an FY20 operating cash flow of $92 million and ended the year with $182.3 million in cash and equivalents.
- LSCC stock has gained 141% in the last year.
- Price action: LSCC shares closed lower by 1.61% at $45.84 on Tuesday.
