Exclusive: Vislink CEO Talks IP, 5G And Long-Term Plans

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) is a global technology company that specializes in the collection, delivery and management of live video and data. On Tuesday, Vislink CEO Mickey Miller was a guest on Benzinga's "Power Hour."

'IP Everywhere': Miller was appointed as Vislink CEO in January 2020, and in his one year of leadership, the company has launched more products than it did in the previous five years, he said.

The company now has "IP everywhere" video is concerned, from IP that has been in the computer world for more than 20 years to contracts with Bosnia's military, he said.

Vislink continues to focus on expanding to "other parts of other verticals," Miller said.

As technology continues to evolve with 5G and other advanced forms of connectivity, the company will be able to do what it does best but better, more immersive, and with more cameras, he said.

One example of where technology is headed that Miller gave: integrated cameras in an NFL star's helmet so the audience can see the game exactly from their perspective.

"There's just a massive amount for us to take these technologies and bring it into the markets that we serve," he said.

Vislink's Long-Term Goals: Vislink raised $50 million in early February, and Miller said this was not done to fund current operations.

Rather, the capital will be used to finance growth, with the objective of the company emerging cash flow neutral under a "worst-case scenario," the CEO said.

"When I got here, our goal wasn't to be a small company. Our goal is to build a big company that makes a difference in people's lives."

"Pennies: Going in Raw" podcast co-host Hugh Henne went on to ask Miller to comment on potential M&A plans.

Miller said his prior leadership posts ultimately ended up with him selling the company he was running, but he now wants to "build something that younger leaders in our organization can take on to the next level."

VISL Price Action: Vislink's stock closed Tuesday down 1.5% at $3.86 per share.