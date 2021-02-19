Toro Recalls Snow Blower, Citing Potential Amputation Hazard

The Toro Co. (NYSE: TTC) has issued a recall of one of its Toro Power Max Snowthrowers due to a potential amputation hazard.

What Happened: The Bloomington, Minnesota-headquartered company said its Model Year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802 are being recalled due to a defective auger that could fail to disengage when the control lever is released.

The company said it received five reports of a problematic auger — and while no injuries have been reported, the worst-case scenario would involve the potential for amputation.

Approximately 6,700 machines are being recalled. These products, which retail for roughly $1,200, were manufactured in Juarez, Mexico and sold through the retail and e-commerce channels of Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Toro’s authorized dealers between November 2020 and January 2021.

What Happens Next: People who purchased the snow blowers have been told not to use them and to contact a Toro dealer for a free repair.

Toro conducted the recall through the Track Recall process operated by the U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission.

TTC Price Action: Toro shares were trading 1.55% higher at $100.26 at last check Friday.