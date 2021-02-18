MGM Resorts International To Fully Reopen Three Las Vegas Properties

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has announced that 24/7 hotel operations will resume at three of its Las Vegas properties — Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage — on March 3.

What Happened: The decision is based on increased tourism interest in Las Vegas, the company said.

The three properties had previously been operating with selective midweek closures as a result of lower business volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the reopening, MGM Resorts will enact what it dubbed a "Seven-Point Safety Plan" to ensure health protocols are met.

These will include a mandate for employees and guests to wear masks, a physical distancing policy, standalone handwashing stations, contactless check-in through the MGM Resorts app and digital menus available on personal mobile devices.

The company added that several of its live entertainment shows will return to the stage.

What Happens Next: "As we begin to see positive signs around the public's sentiment about traveling, coupled with important progress on the vaccination front and decreasing COVID-19 case numbers, bringing Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage back to full-week operations is an important step for us," Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts' president and CEO, said in a statement.

"We remain optimistic about Las Vegas' recovery and our ability to bring employees back to work as business volumes allow us to do so."

Last week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions on casinos that were put in place in November.

Under the relaxed restrictions, casino floors capacity is being increased from 25% to 35%, with another jump to 50% scheduled for March 15.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars will have 35% capacity, and the number of patrons per table increased from four to six; there is no capacity limit for outdoor dining, and reservations are no longer officially required.

"While we are hopeful that trends will continue to decrease if all mitigation measures are followed, we must remain flexible as we have done all along," Sisolak said.

MGM Price Action: MGM shares were down 0.74% at $34.68 at last check Thursday.

Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy Cyberdoomslayer/Creative Commons.