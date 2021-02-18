Market Overview

Nokia Extends Partnership With A1 Telekom Austria To Provide 5G Radio Network
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 7:19am   Comments
  • Mobile network operator company A1 Telekom Austria (OTC: TKAGY) extends partnership with Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOKfor 5G coverage across Austria in a multi-year contract including the supply of 5G radio access and core network services.
  • The deployment of products and services is in progress, with the core element expected by the first half of 2021.
  • Nokia will supply A1 with its AirScale portfolio, including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations, and Nokia AirScale radio access products.
  • A1 will also launch 4G and 5G network slicing commercially following a successful pilot.
  • Nokia has a long-lasting partnership with A1, including the successful extension of 3G and 4G mobile networks and the launch of Austria's largest fiber-optic network.
  • Both companies have also successfully organized multiple private wireless campus networks in Austria, including installations at Magna Steyr, Vienna Airport, and 5G Playground Carinthia.
  • Price action: NOK shares are up 0.73% at $4.14 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: 5G AustriaNews Penny Stocks Global Tech Media

