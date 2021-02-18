Nokia Extends Partnership With A1 Telekom Austria To Provide 5G Radio Network
- Mobile network operator company A1 Telekom Austria (OTC: TKAGY) extends partnership with Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) for 5G coverage across Austria in a multi-year contract including the supply of 5G radio access and core network services.
- The deployment of products and services is in progress, with the core element expected by the first half of 2021.
- Nokia will supply A1 with its AirScale portfolio, including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations, and Nokia AirScale radio access products.
- A1 will also launch 4G and 5G network slicing commercially following a successful pilot.
- Nokia has a long-lasting partnership with A1, including the successful extension of 3G and 4G mobile networks and the launch of Austria's largest fiber-optic network.
- Both companies have also successfully organized multiple private wireless campus networks in Austria, including installations at Magna Steyr, Vienna Airport, and 5G Playground Carinthia.
- Price action: NOK shares are up 0.73% at $4.14 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.
