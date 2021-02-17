Market Overview

A Refreshed Tesla Model S Spotted Testing In Ohio, Yoke Steering Wheel Appears Optional

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 3:57pm   Comments
The new refreshed Model S from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) should be arriving to customers hands any day. The only close-up pictures of the new S have been renderings on Tesla's website, but now a fan has spotted the refresh in Ohio.

User u/cjh6793 on Reddit posted photos of the refreshed Model S in the flesh in Toledo, Ohio at the Tesla service center. The vehicle is seen with a full circular steering wheel rather than the yoke style initially seen in pictures. The picture taker asked at the service center and was told the yoke steering wheel is optional.

Under the touchscreen, there also appear to be labels for drive, park, reverse and neutral. The refreshed S doesn't come with a traditional gear stalk, but these gear selection options seem strange. CEO Elon Musk has said via Twitter the car will automatically select drive or reverse based on context, but the driver can override these selections with options on the screen.

Benzinga's Take: Many will be relieved the yoke steering is optional. Musk said the steering wheel is great for sporty driving, and autopilot is getting good enough that you will not need to drive most of the time anyway. Deliveries are expected to begin this month.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

