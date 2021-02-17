Market Overview

ITC To Investigate Patent Infringement Case By Ericsson Against Samsung: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 10:05am   Comments
  • The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) intends to initiate an investigation based on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s (NASDAQ: ERIC) alleged 4G and 5G patent infringement by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Reuters reports.
  • Ericsson filed the lawsuit against Samsung on January 15 in the U.S. District Court in Texas for alleged patent infringement on the tower side of cellular communications, including antennas, radios, base stations, and core network products that wirelessly connect to mobile phones and other cellular equipment.
  • Ericsson’s domestic and foreign production and products from other suppliers are enough to fulfill its domestic market demand in case of any disruption caused by the lawsuit.
  • Samsung has challenged the lawsuit over the lack of factual support from Ericsson.
  • The ITC will assign the case to an administrative law judge for an evidentiary hearing and a preliminary determination to confirm the alleged violation, if any.
  • Ericsson had previously won a penalty of $650 million and royalty from Samsung for patent infringement in 2012.
  • Price action: ERIC shares are down 1.62% at $13.20 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

