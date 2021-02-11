Market Overview

Volkswagen Extends Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Cloud-Based Automated Driving Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 6:30am   Comments
  • Volkswagen AG’s (OTC: VLKAF) software company Car.Software Organisation extends partnership with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to create a cloud-based Automated Driving Platform (ADP) on Microsoft Azure towards heightened advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and automated driving (AD) functions for passenger cars across Volkswagen Group brands.
  • Volkswagen and Microsoft have been Volkswagen Automotive Cloud (VW.AC) partners since 2018.
  • Volkswagen intends to invest around €27 billion by 2025 in digitalization and in-house software development in the car. The first VW.AC connected test fleets are likely to be rolled out by 2021, and the production rollout is slated for 2022.
  • Price action: MSFT shares are up 0.4% at $243.8 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

