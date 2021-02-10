Market Overview

Google Launches Paid News Showcase Platform In UK: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google launched its News Showcase platform in the U.K. offering news paid for by it, CNBC reports.
  • The move comes within a week after Google rolled out the News Showcase platform in Australia to bypass their content law.
  • The feature has also been introduced in Germany, Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, and Argentina. Further, Google is in talks with multiple countries over the same matter.
  • It has inked a deal with 120 British publications, including the Financial Times and Reuters, for news items featuring in Google News Showcase for a licensing fee, which will be worth a few million dollars annually.
  • Google would also enable readers to access hand-picked paywall content leading to a subscription base for the publishers.
  • It has persuaded 450 news publications globally to produce content for Google News Showcase.
  • Previously Google had promised to pay $1 billion to publishers for news over the next three years after succumbing to pressure from News Corp. and Axel Springer for using their content.
  • Both Google and Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have faced flak from media companies for using their content free of cost.
  • Price action: GOOG shares are up 0.10% at $2,085.69 on the last check Wednesday.

