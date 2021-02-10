Viant Technology Raises $250M In Upsized IPO
- Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ: DSP) priced 10 million shares at $25 per share to rake in proceeds worth $250 million in an upsized initial public offering (IPO).
- Viant is an advertising software company enabling advertisers to plan, buy and measure their advertising across most channels like desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.
- The IPO was upsized from the previous 7.5 million shares, expected to price between $19 and $21 per share.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to procure additional shares up to 1.5 million compared to the previous limit of 1.125 million shares.
- The shares will commence trading under the ticker symbol "DSP" on the Nasdaq from today. The IPO is estimated to close on February 12, 2021.
- BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank are the book-running managers for the IPO. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, and Raymond James are the co-managers for the IPO.
