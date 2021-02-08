Market Overview

Insider Sells Altair Intl Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021
Erop Enterprises Llc filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Monday, February 8. The insider sold 575,182 shares of Altair Intl Inc (OTC:ATAO) at $0.20 on Friday, Jan 29, sold 885,000 shares at $0.20 on Monday, Feb 01, sold 1,065,000 shares at $0.22 on Tuesday, Feb 02, sold 1,250,000 shares at $0.23 on Wednesday, Feb 03, and sold 2,525,000 shares at $0.30 on Thursday, Feb 04. . After the transactions, the executive's stake in Altair Intl Inc. movedto 41,138,048 shares. Altair Intl was trading 9.2% higher from the previous closing price.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

 

 

Price Action

 

 

 

