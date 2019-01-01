QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Altair International Corp is currently engaged in identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company had Interests In the Lithium And Gold Mining Sectors. Its projects include Stonewall and Walker Ridge.

Altair Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altair Intl (ATAO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altair Intl (OTCQB: ATAO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altair Intl's (ATAO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altair Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Altair Intl (ATAO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altair Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Altair Intl (ATAO)?

A

The stock price for Altair Intl (OTCQB: ATAO) is $0.0302 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altair Intl (ATAO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altair Intl.

Q

When is Altair Intl (OTCQB:ATAO) reporting earnings?

A

Altair Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Altair Intl (ATAO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altair Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Altair Intl (ATAO) operate in?

A

Altair Intl is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.