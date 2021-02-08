Comtech Telecom Bags Multi-Million US Military Dollar Contract To Manufacture 190W Q-Band Amplifiers
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp’s (NASDAQ: CMTL) California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, secured a multi-million-dollar contract from the U.S. military for the manufacture of 190W Q-band amplifiers.
- “As a leader in high-power millimeter wave technology, Comtech Xicom has the broadest experience in both Q-band and V-band technology,” said Comtech Telecommunications Corp CEO Fred Kornberg.
- Comtech has manufactured more than 200 Q-band Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers since 2001.
- Comtech manufactures amplifiers for fixed and ground-based, shipboard, and airborne mobile applications for military and commercial satellite uplink applications encompassing power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum.
- Comtech was awarded a $10.4 million U.S. military contract for full-motion tracking systems last week.
- Price action: CMTL shares are up 3.79% at $24.53 on the last check Monday.
