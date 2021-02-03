MongoDB, Tencent Collaborate To Provide SaaS For Tencent Cloud Users
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) partners with Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) to deploy Tencent’s global cloud infrastructure on MongoDB’s database.
- Tencent will offer high-tech data processing pipelines secured by advanced encryption controls under the partnership.
- MongoDB will provide its security features, including cutting-edge encryption, to Tencent under the collaboration.
- A gaming company and Chinese e-commerce platform have started using the above services.
- “China is one of the biggest markets for database software, and MongoDB has seen huge adoption there. From gaming to e-commerce to mobile and financial services, the Chinese market has some of the most demanding and sophisticated customers in the world,” said MongoDB CEO Dev Ittycheria.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.