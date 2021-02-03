Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Impossible Foods Wants To 'Completely Replace Animals,' President Says After Price Cut Announcement
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Impossible Foods Wants To 'Completely Replace Animals,' President Says After Price Cut Announcement

Plant-based food maker and Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) rival Impossible Foods announced Tuesday a new price cut at grocery stores as part of its strategy to "completely replace animals as part of the food system," Impossible Foods President Dennis Woodside said on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close."

Price Cut: Impossible Foods slashed the retail price of its plant-based meat alternative products by 20% in the U.S. The decision to cut prices follows the company's growth over the past year from 200 stores to 17,000 stores and a nine-fold increase in production.

"With that scale, we are getting efficiencies in our production system, we are seeing lower unit costs and we are passing those on to consumers," he said. "And that's our strategy."

Ultimately, the company plans to price its products identical to commodity-based beef. After the recent price cuts, Impossible Foods' products are within the price range of pricier organic, grass-fed beef.

Related Link: Impossible Foods Expands Plant-Based Sausages To Hong Kong Amid 'Unprecedented Demand'

Competing Against Cows: Impossible Foods doesn't necessarily see itself competing with other plant-based food makers for market share. Rather, Impossible Foods competes against "the cow." The stats speak for themselves as 80% of consumers switched over to Impossible Foods from a traditional animal meat product.

"Our products are delicious, it's better for you," he said. "No cholesterol, lower saturated fat, lower calories."

New Product Innovation: The global market for meat is 1 trillion pounds, while plant-based food makers have a market share of less than 1% in the U.S. of total volume, the executive said. Further market share growth will come from existing and new categories, including pork, steak, chicken and even milk.

"We are so early in this whole game," he said.

(Photo: Impossible Foods)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYND)

Robinhood Expands Trading Restrictions To 50 Stocks, Including GameStop, General Motors, Starbucks, Several SPACs
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Will Beyond Meat Stock Reach $250 By 2022?
Beyond Meat Analysts Pessimistic About Pepsi Deal, Stock Pop
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Beyond Meat Soars After Announcing Joint Venture With Pepsi
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dennis Woodside food Impossible Foods Plant FoodNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com