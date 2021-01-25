Upcoming Virtual Discussion Opens Up Discourse On The Role Of IT In The Future Of Work

The contemporary environment for work is a dramatic state of flux. Not only due to the ongoing global pandemic, which has strained legacy workflow processes, but also thanks to the extreme and heretofore unexamined advances made in online collaboration and communication tools, workplaces and whole companies are beginning to re-evaluate how a business is organized in the 21st century.

Addressing these open questions facing contemporary entreprenuership is The Future of Work: C-Series Real Talk, sponsored by the The Muslim American Leadership Alliance (MALA) and moderated by fintech industry veteran Holly Weckler. The series gathers thought leaders and experts in the fields of entrepreneurship, management and technology to discuss the executive perspective on building a business in a time of great change.

The next virtual discussion in this series, scheduled for this Thursday, January 28, will feature up-and-coming entrepreneur and CEO of Doppio Group William C. Kragie. The event will take place at 12 pm CST (1 pm EST) and aims to explore how Kragie has approached his leadership role in the midst of a global pandemic and adapted his business growth strategy to reflect the new normal.

Those interested in attending the virtual session can reserve their spot here.

About William Kragie And Doppio

After spending years working within corporate America, William Kragie joined global IT consulting firm Doppio Group in late 2017.

Since helming Doppio Group, Kragie has led the firm’s customer acquisitions and strategic partnerships, fostering client relationships with legacy business and shipping firm Iconex and nationally-known confectioner Jelly Belly.

During the virtual discussion, Kragie will share his journey from office job to startup CEO and how the role of technology and digital security plays into organizing and protecting a virtual workforce. In addition, Kragie will also field questions about where he sees the biggest opportunities for growth and change within the new digital workforce.

About The Future Of Work: C-Suite Real Talk

The Future of Work: C-Suite Real Talk is the brainchild of Weckler and MALA's Chief Experience Officer Ahmed Flex Omar. It is one of many initiatives to emerge from 2019’s Chicago Ideas Week and one that only grew in relevance as the world was beset by the current global health crisis.

This Thursday’s virtual discussion marks the second event in the series, which began with a focus on the role of fintech in the contemporary entrepreneurial landscape and featured Pangea Money Transfer General Manager Joshua Gordon-Blake.

With this Thursday’s event, co-creator and moderator Holly Weckler is looking to broaden the scope of the series to encompass the full diversity of professional and entrepreneurial insight into where the future of work is headed and who is leading the way to that future.

Click the link here to RSVP for the virtual discussion.