Ouch. Airbnb Hosts Missed Email Offering Them Pre-IPO Shares: NPR

If you've ever felt sad because you missed out on a stock tear, this story from NPR will make you feel a little better.

What Happened: National Public Radio reports that AirBnB Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) hosts missed an email offering them a chance to buy shares before last week's blockbuster IPO.

The emails came in November under the easy-to-miss subject line "Airbnb's Directed Share Program". Hosts could buy a share for $68, and the shares were allotted according to how long a person had been a host.

NPR said "scores of hosts" disregarded the email.The shares of AirBnB Inc skyrocketed by 142% on the first day.

Undo Delete: Many other hosts, however, did take up the offer.NPR reports that one host bought all 200 shares offered and sold all of them for $144 a share, earning him almost $15,000 on the spot.

