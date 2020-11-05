Tesla Submits Application For Model Y Manufacturing In China: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) currently manufactures its Model Y crossover in the United States, and only delivers the vehicle to customers in the U.S. and Canada. Tesla plans to manufacture the Model Y in China, and it was looking like the company was getting close to that goal.

Now, a report on Tesmanian has found Tesla has submitted an application to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) to being Model Y construction at Gigafactory Shanghai.

The specs listed for the Model Y look similar to the U.S. version, with only a 5-seater option listed for now. CEO Elon Musk recently said the 7-seat Model Y will begin deliveries in the U.S. by December.

Benzinga's Take: It looks like Tesla is on target to produce and deliver Model Y from China by the end of the year, like rumors have said. These Model Y will most likely also be exported to Australia and even Europe, at least until Gigafactory Berlin is up and running.

Photo courtesy of Tesla