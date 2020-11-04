Why Digirad's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it is selling its DMS Health Technologies business unit for $18.75 million.

Digirad Corp is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments. Healthcare Division (Digirad Health) designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and services. Building & Construction Division (ATRM) manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects. Real Estate & Investments Division manages the Company's real estate assets and investments.

Digirad shares were trading up 3.14% at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.84 and a 52-week low of $1.99.