Why Medigus Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Smart Repair Pro, Inc. and Purex, Inc. operating on the Amazon Marketplace.

Medigus is an Israel-based medical device company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures.

Medigus shares traded up 27.63% to $1.94 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.15 and a 52-week low of 83 cents.