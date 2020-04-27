Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Coty's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2020 2:39pm   Comments
Share:

Coty (NYSE: COTY) shares are trading lower on Monday after getting a downgrade.

DA Davidson downgraded Coty's stock from Buy to Neutral.

Coty was founded in 1904 by François Coty which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes fragrances, cosmetics, skin care, nail care, and both professional and retail hair care products.

Coty shares were trading down 9.73% at $5.66 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.14 and a 52-week low of $3.02.

Related Link:

Coty Acquires $600M Majority Stake In Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Company

Latest Ratings for COTY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Apr 2020DA DavidsonDowngradesBuyNeutral
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for COTY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COTY)

72 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
144 Biggest Movers From Friday
88 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Downgrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ETRArgus ResearchUpgrades115.0
AXPBMO CapitalMaintains95.0
UPSBMO CapitalMaintains95.0
OZKStephens & Co.Maintains24.0
POOLStephens & Co.Maintains205.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com