Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/23

Freight Futures data to watch today:Individual Freight Futures Lanes

Trucking Freight Futures were lower across the board on Wednesday as the overall health of the economy weighed on rates. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004, FUTC1.VNU) fell $0.012, or 0.9%, to $1.375 per mile. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004) slid $0.016 (1.1%) to $1.480; the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) dropped $0.012 (.84%) to close at $1.415; and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) dipped 0.65% and ended at $1.230.

In the East, the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004, FUTC1.VAP) drove the overall market lower and shed $0.027, or 1.5%, to $1.783. Also weighing was the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202004, FUTC1.VCA), which dropped $0.015 (0.9%) to $1.644. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202004, FUTC1.VPC) settled 0.7% lower to $1.013. The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004, FUTC1.VLS), in the West, slid $0.014 (0.7%) to $1.951, while the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004, FUTC1.VSL) fell $0.01 (1.1%) to $0.879. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004, FUTC1.VLD) was down $0.011, or 0.84%, to $1.302, and the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004, FUTC1.VDL) fell a modest 0.34% to $1.158.





FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUTC1.VNU, FUTC1.VCA, FUTC1.VAP, FUTC1.VPC, FUTC1.VLS, FUTC1.VSL, FUTC1.VLD, FUTC1.VDL