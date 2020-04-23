Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Enzo Biochem Shares Are Rallying
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 1:22pm   Comments
Share:
Why Enzo Biochem Shares Are Rallying

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares were rallying Thursday following an update from the company on its comprehensive COVID-19 program.

The New York-based biosciences and diagnostic company said its COVID-19 suite now includes molecular diagnostic virus screening products, detection for immunity through IgG/IgM serological ELISA products, detection of inflammation on its ELISA platform and a promising proprietary drug candidate, SK1-1.

Enzo's diagnostics division offers next-gen COVID-19 test kits under FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

Enzo's open molecular diagnostic system allows for adoptability with regards to reagents, supplies and instruments, according to Enzo.

The system can be used for the current pandemic and can also be repurposed for any current or future infectious agent diagnosis, the company said. 

The new test has improved scale, sensitivity and more relevant positive control materials, according to Enzo. 

Enzo shares were jumping 12.67% to $2.44 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Immunomedics, Lilly's Solid Q1 Beat, Predictive Oncology Restructures Debt

BioNTech, Immunic Soar On COVID-19 Developmental Updates

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENZ)

54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Eli Lilly Beats Q1 Views
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie, Allergan Agree On Divestments, Obalon Stops Obesity Balloon Sale, COVID-19 Updates
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
78 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
108 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com