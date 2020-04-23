Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher Thursday following an announcement from the company the previous day on an update to its platform with security updates.

Zoom has attracted investor interest amid increased usage by businesses, universities and individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.

Zoom Video shares were trading up 6.36% to $159.80 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $164.94 and a 52-week low of $60.97.

Photo courtesy of Zoom.