Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/22

Freight Futures data to watch today:Spot Futures Daily Prices

It was a mixed day on Tuesday in the Trucking Freight Futures markets with uncertainty looming as to where rates may head in the near-term. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004) fell a fraction and settled at $1.387 per mile, continuing a slow slide. Both the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004) and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) dropped 0.3% and 0.2% to finish the session at $1.496 and $1.238, respectively. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) rose 0.14% and ended the day at $1.427.

In the East, both the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202004) and PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202004) settled unchanged at $1.659 and $1.020, respectively. The ATL to PHL contract ended the session $0.012, or nearly 0.7%, lower to $1.810. In the South, a 0.45% drop in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004) to $1.313 was partially offset by a 0.2% rise in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) to $1.162. The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) in the West rose 0.26% to $1.965, while the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004) slipped a fraction to $0.889.

