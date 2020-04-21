Nissan To Temporarily Close Global HQ Operations Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) on Tuesday announced plans to implement a temporary shutdown at its Japan facilities from April 27 to May 1 in order to combat the coronavirus outburst.

In the first week of April, a Nissan employee at Yokohama, its global headquarters, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Yokohama, which has 15,000 employees, will maintain a minimum level of business-essential operations with minimum employees to meet market demand, according to a Nissan press release.

Meanwhile, non-production facilities at Atsugi, Oppama and Tochigi areas, which carry out research & development would also operate minimally.

In a separate development, the company had expressed it would be adjusting production at three of its Japan manufacturing facilities in May as the automobile market faces a slump in demand and delivery of some parts are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.