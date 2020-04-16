Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/16

Freight Futures data to watch today:End of Day Price Changes

It was a mixed Wednesday in the Trucking Freight Futures markets. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004) fell fractionally to $1.403 per mile as uncertain macroeconomic factors continue to weigh on rates. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004) dropped 0.4% to $1.525; the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) ended down a fraction to $1.252, and the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) inched up a fraction to $1.431.

In the East, both the CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA202004) and the PHL to CHI (FUT.VPC202004) contracts setted unchanged at $1.679 and $1.033, respectively, and the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004) dropped 0.6% to $1.863. Both the West and South regions were mixed. The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) rose 0.1% to $1.958, and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004) fell 0.2% to $0.903. The LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004) in the South inched lower by 0.2% to $1.341, while the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) rose a fraction to $1.163.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Map Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – End of Day Price Changes