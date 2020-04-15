Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/15

Freight Futures data to watch today:Spot Month Settlement Prices

The Trucking Freight Futures markets slid across the board with the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004) falling 0.4% to $1.404 per mile as macroeconomic factors are being reflected in rates. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004) fell 0.6% to $1.529; the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) dropped 0.35% to $1.430; and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) ended down 0.4% to $1.253.

In the East, the CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA202004) contract dropped $0.014, or 0.83%, to $1.679, and both the ATL to PHL (FUT.VAP202004) and the PHL to CHI (FUT.VPC202004) contracts dipped 0.4% to $1.679 and $1.033, respectively. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) shed 0.15% to $1.956, and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004) fell 0.7% to $0.905. The DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) in the South slipped 0.5% to $1.162, while the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004) inched lower by 0.2% to $1.344.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Map Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – Spot Month Settlement Prices