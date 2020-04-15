Why Moderna's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher after analysts at multiple firms raised their price targets on the stock. The company has attracted investor interest recently, as it is working on a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $30 to $37.
Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating and raised its price target from $31 to $43.
Moderna shares were trading up 10.65%, hitting a 52-week high of $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week low of 11.54.
Latest Ratings for MRNA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Apr 2020
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2020
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for MRNA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings