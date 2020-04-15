Why Moderna's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher after analysts at multiple firms raised their price targets on the stock. The company has attracted investor interest recently, as it is working on a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $30 to $37.

Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating and raised its price target from $31 to $43.

Moderna shares were trading up 10.65%, hitting a 52-week high of $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week low of 11.54.